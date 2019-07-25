Xiaomi Mi 6 finally gets Android 9 Pie – and you can download it right now

Xiaomi’s MIUI 10.4.1.0 Global brings a stable version of Android 9 Pie to the Mi 6. The device has been on the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 since August.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 launched back in 2017 – originally running on MIUI 8, which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The new update weighs in at a fairly hefty 1.6GB.

According to XDA Developers, Xiaomi had initially thought about dropping support for the two-year-old Mi 6 altogether. Xiaomi argued the Mi 6 already had all the latest Android features via MIUI updates.

User feedback led Xiaomi to backtrack and the company eventually launched a global MIUI beta last month with a view to today’s eventual update.

The global rollout should happen soon – so if you can’t yet jump on board, have patience! You can see if the update has reached your handset by heading to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

This Xiaomi Mi 6 update is one of the final MIUI global betas. Xiaomi is beginning to shut its program starting this month to focus on stable updates for all of its phones.

We here at Trusted Reviews are big fans of the Xiaomi Mi 6. Back in 2017, we gave the phone a four star review, saying: “If you’re on a budget, happy to sacrifice a few features and don’t mind importing then the Xiaomi Mi 6 is a good buy.”

Xiaomi recently teased the launch of the Black Shark 2 Pro – the company’s answer to the ASUS ROG Phone 2 gaming device. The phone is expected to feature the top of the range Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro launch is set for July 30.

