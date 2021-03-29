The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra really lives up to its name

We’ve been expecting a true flagship variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 for a while now and it’s finally official. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is here and it has some wild features. Let’s have a look at what makes this ‘Ultra’.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was first announced in December 2020 in China, with a wider release coming later. We’ve spent a lot of time with the phone and our Xiaomi Mi 11 review details how it’s one of the best Android phones around.

But the Mi 11 pales in comparison to the outlandish MI 11 Ultra, which has quite the unique design around the back and a seriously enticing camera array.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price and release date

Xiaomi has just unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra so pricing and release details are still a bit thin on the ground. We’ll update this page when we know more. What we do know so far is that the phone should be coming out in April.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs and camera

Huge focus on camera

8K video, 1920fps slow motion

The Mi 11 Ultra is an absolute beast of a phone. Aside from packing 2021 stalwart features like a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset it also has storage options up to 512GB, 12GB RAM and a hefty 5000mAh battery. There’s also 67w wired charging and wireless charging, which is some of the fastest we’ve ever seen.

You’re probably most interested in the camera system though, as that’s really where the Ultra wants to shine.

On the back of the Mi 11 Ultra there are three cameras housed inside one of the biggest camera bumps we have ever seen. There’s a main 1/1.12-inch 50MP Samsung sensor, OIS and ‘Dual Pixel Pro’ for improved autofocus speed. You’ve also got a 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto. That tele camera packs 5x optical and 120x digital zoom.

On the front there’s a 20MP camera for selfies and face unlock.

This is certainly an exciting setup that, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, seems to tick all the boxes we’d look for in the best camera phone. Still, we’ll need to properly review it to see how it compares to the best phones.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra design and screen

Monumental camera bump

Rear display

Huge 6.81-inch OLED screen

One of the more interesting aspects of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s design is the addition of a secondary display on the back. This 1.1-inch OLED panel is there for glancing at notifications and helping you frame seflies. It also looks like it’ll give you the time so you can keep an eye on it if the phone is face down.

This panel sits alongside the camera sensor on the back in a rather massive housing that spans almost the entire width of the back.

The phone is available in black or white and there’s a ceramic option too. It’s also the first Xiaomi phone to come with a proper IP68 rating.

The main display is a big 6.81-inch HDR OLED panel with a 1440p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz sampling rate. One obvious missing feature is an adaptive refresh rate to smartly lower than refresh rate when 120Hz isn’t needed, something you’ll find on the Oppo Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro.

If this all feels a bit too much, then the more modest Xiaomi Mi 11 is available now. See below for the best deals.