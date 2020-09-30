Xiaomi Mi 10T: All the specs and details for the Mi 10T, 10T Lite and Pro

Xiaomi has just launched a trio of new phones, upgrading its flagship Mi 10 series with a selection of new features.

Xiaomi’s usual ‘T’ mid-cycle upgrade is here and it brings upgrades across the board. We’ve got three new devices to choose from: the Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite.

While we’re yet to learn UK pricing and release dates, we do have all the rest of the details for the trio. Here’s what you need to know.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Set to cost 599 euros, the Mi 10T Pro is the firm’s new flagship. It sets itself apart from the regular Mi 10T by featuring a more premium main camera sensor.

The main rear camera is a 108MP sensor with OIS and, Xiaomi claims, AI skills. It’s paired with a secondary pair of 13MP and 5MP sensors. Video can be shot in settings up to 8K 30fps. There’s a 20MP selfie camera around the front.

This is one of the few phones around with a 144Hz ‘Adaptive Sync’ display, which should lead to very smooth scrolling and precise gaming. Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the display changes refresh rate depending on what you’re doing. The screen itself measures 6.67-inches and packs a 1080p resolution, along with a peak brightness of 650 nits and HDR10 certification.

Inside you’ve got a Snapdragon 865, 5G support, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There’s no expandable storage.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 33w fast charging and a beefy 5000mAh battery. There doesn’t seem to be any IP rating, nor is there wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Like the Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10T packs the same adaptive 6.67-inch FHD+, 144Hz display. This can change refresh rate depending on what you’re doing, ramping up to 144Hz when scrolling and coming down to 30Hz when streaming a film.

You’ve also got the same 5000mAh battery, 33w fast charging and a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset. RAM is slightly lower at 6GB and storage tops out at 128GB.

The big difference is on the camera. Here you’ve got a 64MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra wide and 5MP macro. There’s still a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

Pricing for this will start at 449 euros, with UK RRP still to be confirmed.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

The ‘Lite’ version foregoes a number of high-end features, however it still seems like a good buy.

You’ve got an adaptive 120Hz 1080p panel, Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G support and 33w fast charging for the 4820mAh battery.

