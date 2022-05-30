 large image

Xiaomi launches range of Fire TVs in the UK

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has announced the UK launch of its F2 Series with built-in Fire TV.

In the UK at least, Xiaomi is best known for its smartphones, so it’s a surprise to see it launch a TV in the UK, given that it hasn’t released many sets in this country compared to other places where it has produced QLED models with Android TV and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ support.

The F2 Series isn’t as advanced as those models, and with the Fire TV branding, this is a series aimed at the budget buyer. Available in three sizes: 43-, 50- and 55-inches, all models feature a “sleek” unibody metal frame supported by double feet stand and a bezel-less design to try and offer better build quality than is usually associated with cheap TVs.

As Fire TV comes built-in, viewers can enjoy a huge range of entertainment apps, a long list that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, NOW and more. Fire TV also means Alexa is in the mix, with the bundled Voice Remote enabling users to change channels, launch apps, search for content, play music, and control smart home devices with their voice. There’s also support for Apple’s Airplay for direct casting/streaming from iOS devices.

Xiaomi F2 TV 50-inch model

Video specs are 60Hz MEMC (so no 120Hz for this TV), 4K HDR (HDR10, no mention of HLG in the press release), while Freeview Play isn’t mentioned in the press release but the Amazon UK page does state its inclusion. All the HDMI inputs are said to be specified at v2.1 with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) supported. On the sound front, the Xiaomi TV F2 supports DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

Speaking for Xiaomi UK & Ireland, Steven Gong said: “we are more than excited to collaborate with Amazon and bring Fire TV’s premium home entertainment experience to our users. This is Xiaomi’s first smart TV series with Fire TV sold in Amazon UK, providing our users with a high-quality content experience and the intelligence of Alexa to deliver a truly smart TV experience.”

Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices International commented: “we’re thrilled to join forces with Xiaomi to bring the Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV to customers in the UK. Xiaomi and Fire TV share a vision of combining the best hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative and affordable smart TV experiences.”

The Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV is priced at £399 for the 43-inch, £449 for the 50-inch and £499 for 55-inch. Purchase them before June 6th, and the series is available at introductory prices that start at £339 for the smallest model over at Amazon UK.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
