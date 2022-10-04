 large image

Xiaomi launches new IoT range, including Smart Band 7 Pro and Buds 4 Pro

Xiaomi has unveiled a new range of mobile IoT products, including earbuds, a wearable, and a tablet, alongside the Xiaomi 12T smartphone series.

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has just launched a new range of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This selection of mobile-led products made its debut along the new Xiaomi 12T smartphone series, and you can get the full lowdown on each of the new devices in the article below.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

This wearable features a 1.84-inch AMOLED screen with an auto-brightness feature that kicks in so you can see the display when you need to. Offering 110 sports modes and sleep tracking, the built-in GNSS system allows it to trace your location as you partake in outdoor activities. The watch is water resistant up to 5ATM, and and battery life is claimed to last up to 12 days. In terms of smart features, you can receive calls and messages on your watch while you’re on the go, and it has over 150 in-app watch face designs from which to choose.

Price: £84.99

Availability: October 4, via Xiaomi’s official channels

Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pas has a large 10.61-inch display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, which has been accredited with lowlight certification by TUV Rheinland. The sound from the quad speakers is boosted by Dolby Atmos, and and the front-facing 8-megapixel camera has a 105-degree field of view and FocusFrame tech in order to keep all videocall participants in the frame at once. The large battery has an 8000mAh capacity, and it supports 18W fast-charging (with an in-box charger).

Price: £269

Availability: “Soon”, via Xiaomi’s official channels

Redmi Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro

The Redmi Buds 4 offer 30 hours total battery life, and each earbud can last up to 6 hours on a single charge. By contrast, the Pro edition can last 36 hours in total, and each Pro bud can last up to 9 hours on a single charge. While the standard edition earbuds deliver dual-mic noise cancellation, the Pro edition has three-microphone noise cancellation along with AI speech algorithms that can detect the human voice and ambient noise, in order to neutralise distracting sounds.

Redmi Buds 4 Price: £49.99

Redmi Buds 4 Pro Price: £84.99

Availability: October 4, via Xiaomi’s official channels

