The Xiaomi Redmi K20 will beat the Galaxy S10 in one important area

Another Xiaomi Redmi K20 specification has been confirmed, and we’ve now got a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming ‘flagship killer’.

It has been officially confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 will have a huge 4000mAh battery, eclipsing even the 3400mAh capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S10. That doesn’t necessarily mean that battery performance will be better (you’ll have to check our full review of the device after launch to verify its performance), but it at least shows impressive ambition that will be welcomed by power-hungry mobile users.

The latest news came from the firm’s Weibo social media account. We already know that the K20 will host a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, thanks to a taunting tweet the company posted on the launch day of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The two smartphones have this high-performance chipset in common, and we can only presume from Xiaomi’s fighting talk that it plans to sell its ‘flagship killer’ for significantly less than the £649 starting price of the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro.

As for the camera, we know that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 will have a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor. This is a very popular choice in the current market, also present on the OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9, Honor View 20, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

On the K20 it’s likely to be joined by a secondary rear camera, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed — we’ll have to wait until the official launch event on May 28 to know that for sure.

Aside from official announcements, there’s plenty of unofficial information on the K20 going around too, from leaks to speculation. Gadgets360 revealed the following list of alleged specifications, several of which have now been confirmed:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage

4000mAh Battery

6.39-inch, 2340 x 1080 display

Dual 48- and 16-megapixel rear camera sensors

32-megapixel selfie camera

So far, official announcements and advertising has been found mainly in India and China, so we aren’t sure whether or not the Xiaomi Redmi K20 will come to the UK.