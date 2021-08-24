Xiaomi is ditching the Mi branding across all of its products

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is dropping the ‘Mi’ branding ten years after the company launched its first Mi smartphone.

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Mix 4 on August 10, making the Mi Mix 3 successor the first in its line to ditch the Mi name and marking a major shift in direction for the successful tech brand.

However, Xiaomi didn’t officially announce any changes to its naming conventions – until now, that is.

Xiaomi released its first Mi smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 1, in 2011. Tens of phones have launched under the Mi name in the years since, making it one of the company’s largest sub-brands, alongside the likes of Redmi and Poco.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 currently has a place on our guides to the best smartphones and the best Android phones thanks to its excellent performance, great display and fast charging.

The line-up doesn’t just include smartphones either, with TVs, laptops, smartwatches, fridges, air fryers, scooters and more all having launched under the Mi name in the last decade.

Now, the Chinese tech giant has confirmed in a statement to XDA Developers that the Mix 4’s name change wasn’t simply a one off.

Going forward, Xiaomi will no longer release products under the Mi branding. Instead, the company will categorise all of its tech into either the flagship Xiaomi name or the more affordable Redmi branding.

“Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series “Mi” will be renamed to “Xiaomi”. This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions”, said Xiaomi speaking to XDA Developers on August 24.

“With the introduction of the new brand identity, two distinct product series will sit beneath the parent brand. Xiaomi products represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at younger audience”.

The Xiaomi and Redmi names will also be used across the Xiaomi ecosystem and its IoT products over time, as well.