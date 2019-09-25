Xiaomi shows off image samples from new 108-megapixel camera

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha’s benchmark-setting 108-megapixel camera setup was just announced yesterday, and now photo samples can prove its worth.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is the first smartphone to boast a camera resolution of 108-megapixels, so it’s no wonder that the brand has been keen to show off the results. On Chinese social media site Weibo, several images including a landscape and two portraits (displayed below, not in original resolution) showcase exactly what it’s capable of:

The main 108-megapixel camera has a whopping 1/1.33″ image sensor size and an f/1.69 aperture with four-axis Optical Image Stabilisation. That sensor is accompanied by two others: a 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens that’s enabled for 1.5cm macro photography, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. We can’t wait to see how this camera set-up compares to the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro and the Google Pixel 3 once we’ve put it through its paces in our review.

While the camera specs seem impressive, most of the attention has been drawn to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha’s incredible wraparound screen that extends around the back of the device to deliver a mind-bending 180.6% screen-to-body ratio. But even this feature has interesting repercussions for the camera; to take a selfie you can simply turn the phone around and use the main cameras, using the rear screen as a viewfinder.

Along with this revolutionary smartphone, Xiaomi also announced its next mainstream flagship: the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro. This device will run on the Snapdrgon 855 Plus, with a 6.39-inch OLED panel and a hefty 4000mAh battery. It also has an impressive camera in its own right; a 48-megapixel Sony snapper is the main sensor, and it’s complemented by a 16-megapixel ultra wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x zoom.

