Xiaomi plans foldable to rival Moto Razr and Galaxy Z Flip – report

Xiaomi could be the next mobile manufacturer to enter the world of foldable phones, with reports suggesting a handset to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr might be on the way.

Plans unearthed by ZDNet Korea (via XDA Developers) point to clamshell design similar to those released by Samsung and Motorola during the last six months.

The site’s sources say the company is seeking a flexible OLED panel from Samsung Display for the handset, but may also turn to LG Display too. According to the report, the Chinese manufacturer is looking to put its first foldable phone into production in the second half of 2020, which could mean a release before the end of the year.

We also have an idea what the foldable phone might look like thanks to a concept design from Waqar Khan (above), who produced imagery in collaboration with a German tech blog called WindowsUnited. We know the company has been looking into foldable phones for quite some time from the concept video below.

Xiaomi could be entering a market that’s flattered to deceive thus far. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be the most impressive so far, with the original Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr suffering poor reviews.

Foldable phones are currently far from crossing over into the mainstream, for a number of reasons. There are few tangible advantages of using one at present, there are lingering durability concerns around the hardware, and they’re almost double the price of conventional handsets rocking otherwise similar spec sheets.

Opinion: Foldable phones are the new 3D TVs

Xiaomi in particular could erase the latter complaint, given its reputation for undercutting smartphone rivals, but it remains to be seen what price point the company would pitch, should it launch a foldable phone. The public appetite for these phones is already in question given the cost, and that’s only going to be exacerbated by the coronavirus’ damage to almost everyone’s disposable incomes.

