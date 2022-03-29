Xiaomi expands the Redmi Note 11 line-up with new 5G handsets

Xiaomi has expanded its selection of budget handsets with the announcement of three new 5G-enabled smartphones.

Having just launched the Redmi Note 11 series back in January, Xiaomi is back for more. Three new devices have been just been announced, two of which will join the Redmi Note 11 range and one of which is a revamp of the Redmi 10 that adds 5G connectivity. Here’s all that you need to know about these affordable new handsets.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

The Note 11 Pro Plus 5G easily slots into the top of the range, with the highest specs in the series; no wonder that Xiaomi describes it as “the ultimate Redmi Note”. Its headline specification is speedy 120W fast-charging, which makes its first-ever appearance on a Redmi phone, and is apparently capable of fully charging up this phone’s 4500mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

It has a 108-megapixel lead camera sensor, which is joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel telemacro camera. The AMOLED screen measures 6.67 inches, has a Full HD+ refresh rate, and a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The touch sampling rate is 360Hz, so it should be extremely responsive when you’re playing games.

Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, this handset is available in three colours (Graphite Grey, Forest Green, and Star blue), and there are three different variants; 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Starting Price: $369 (~£280)

Availability: Global sales will begin on 6th April

Redmi Note 11S 5G

The Redmi Note 11S 5G has been dubbed as the “Performance Racer”, because of its MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset (built on a 6nm process) and 5000mAh battery.

The 6.6-inch screen has a Full HD+ resolution, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch-sampling rate, while its camera set-up is led by a 50-megapixel main camera, which is joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper.

The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but there are two others upgraded options, one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Starting Price: $249 (~£190)

Availability: Global sales will begin on 6th April

Redmi 10 5G

5G makes its debut on the standard Redmi line (rather than the Note series) with the launch of this phone. This one runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and also has a 5000mAh battery. The screen measures 6.58-inches, with a Full HD+ resolution and a maximum 90Hz refresh rate for extra smoothness, while the 50-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There will be three variants of this handset: 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Starting Price: $199 (~£150)

Availability: TBC

