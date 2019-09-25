Xiaomi could be working on a smartwatch to rival the Apple Watch 5

Close inspection of Xiaomi’s latest software has uncovered plans for a brand new wearable device. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Xiaomi appears to be developing a new Wear OS smartwatch called the Mi Watch, according to an investigation by XDA Developers.

In the software code of the latest version of Google’s operating system for wearables, a few unobtrusive lines of code referred to the new device by this name — so it seems the cat has been let out of the bag.

So what could we expect from the Xiaomi Mi Watch? Well if the brand’s smartphones are anything to go by, we hope it will strike the right balance between performance levels and price.

We were very impressed by the Xiaomi Mi 9, which we rate as our top mid-range smartphone due to its versatility, high performance, and good value for money. If this winning combination can be replicated for a smartwatch then the brand could become a force to be reckoned with in the wearables market.

However if Xiaomi aims to take on the best in the business, the brand will have its work cut out.

The Apple Watch 5 has just been unveiled and offers new features that build on top of the excellent Apple Watch 4, our choice for the best smartwatch you can buy. New features include an always-on display with variable refresh rate, new compass and calculator tools, and an Emergency Call feature.

On top of this surprising news, it’s already been a very busy week for Xiaomi. After unveiling its new Mi 9 Pro flagship, the brand also debuted the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, with a stunning wrapround display (giving it a 180.6% screen-to-body ratio) and a 108-megapixel main camera sensor.

