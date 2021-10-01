 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi could be joining Sony making 4K phones

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Xiaomi could join Sony as one of the few big companies putting 4K OLED screens on its smartphones.

There is a lot of emphasis on the displays of smartphones nowadays, with options including OLED or QHD and OLED panels available.

However, you might have noticed that not many smartphones are advertised as having a 4K OLED screen, mostly since smartphones don’t really need to have a 4K display all the time in our experience. This is because it uses more power and thus drains the battery quicker.

But Xiaomi may be joining one of the few companies that offer 4K OLED displays on its smartphones, with the other main company being Sony, as Xiaomi’s next flagship phone was spotted on a Chinese certification authority website, TENAA.

Caught by XDA Developers, the listing shows that the new smartphone will feature a curved 6.55-inch 4K OLED display with a resolution of 3840×2160.

The listing also showed off a few images of the phone, which you can see below, which give us a little glimpse into what we can expect for Xiaomi’s latest handset.

Xiaomi phone 4K OLED display
Credit: Xiaomi/TENAA

Looking at the images from the website, the phone includes a camera in the top-right side corner alongside three cameras with a dual-LED flash, all on the back panel.

The front of the phone shows the curved display and there doesn’t seem to be a hole in the screen for the front-facing camera, suggesting that we may be seeing the next phone to attempt an under-display camera since Oppos announcement earlier this year.

Looking closer at the listing we can see a few more details about the next Xiaomi phone; it should have a 4400mAh battery and weigh 166g.

The expected RAM is 16GB with up to 512GB of onboard storage. It doesn’t tell us what the next SoC will be, but it seems that it will be clocked at 2.4GHz.

It is important to keep in mind that the finished phone might not include the same specs, as this has not been confirmed by Xiaomi.

We don’t know much more about the next Xiaomi smartphone, but we will be sure to post more updates once more information comes out.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 3 months ago
Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Max Parker 5 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.