Xiaomi has finally declared the release date of the reversible-camera CC9 and the CC9e, two budget phones looking to compete with Motorola.

The Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e will apparently be released on July 2 in Beijing, China — that’s according to self-professed insider @Xiaomishka on Twitter. There’s no release date announced yet for the UK, so we’ll keep you posted as we hear more news.

Separately, promotional images for the devices were also leaked on Twitter by Mukul Sharma; adjectives such as ‘Chic & Cool’ or ‘Charming & Cute’ lie across posed portraits, giving the impression of an insecure Tinder bio rather than a smartphone advert. It looks likely that the focus of this range will be on the camera.

As far as specifications go, we expect the CC9 to have a Snapdragon 730 chip and a 48-megapixel main camera. The CC9e is likely to feature a Snapdragon 712 chip, a 4000mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and the same 48-megapixel main sensor. These are promising specs but by no means guarantee a great smartphone — you’ll have to wait for the verdict of our full review to see if it’s really worth buying one. That’s if this new series comes to the UK – we’ll update this article if we learn more about this phone coming to these shores.

The last handset we reviewed from this brand was the Xiaomi Mi 9, which received five out of five stars in our review. It’s a highly capable device, which greatly impressed us with its screen, camera, and performance. But the most impressive aspect by far was the price, at £499, which bags you a flagship-worthy handset for half the going rate. If the CC9 series can pack similar bang for buck, the likes of Motorola and its excellent G7 line should be worried about their share of the mid-range market.