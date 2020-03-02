Xiaomi Black Shark 3 camera ‘leaks’ – but we’re still in the dark on one key detail

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 gaming phone will have a completely redesigned triple camera, according to a fresh leak.

The leak stemmed from the Xiamishka Twitter account over the weekend. It included an alleged render detailing the back of the Black Shark 3.

This is what the new gaming smartphone will look like. The render of the back to visually show a symmetrical design and a new triple camera. Although the most important thing in such a gaming phone is of course the cooling system. RT👍 pic.twitter.com/kxuQcNiF8X — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 28, 2020

The render doesn’t offer a terrible amount of detail, outside of the fact the phone will have a triple-sensor rear camera and similar “gamer-focussed” design to the original, featuring green accents on an alien-like molded plastic back.

The move to a triple sensor rear camera would put the Black Shark 3 in line with most 2020 flagship smartphones, but until we know which specific parts are used, gauging quality is difficult.

The leak also doesn’t mention whether the phone will fix our biggest issue with last year’s Black Shark 2 – its use of a basic 60Hz refresh rate panel.

The 60Hz panel meant the Black Shark 2’s screen wasn’t as smooth or responsive as competing gaming phones, like the Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone 2 when it launched. These had 120Hz and 90Hz panels, respectively.

Refresh rate is a metric that determines how many images per second a screen renders. A higher refresh rate can be beneficial to gamers as it makes games more responsive by reducing the delay between each image.

In 2018 the tech was only seen on focussed gaming phones, but it has become more common over the last two years. The current OnePlus 7T family of phones have 90Hz refresh rate screens. The Samsung Galaxy S20-line has even faster 120Hz panels. Apple’s also expected to load its hotly anticipated iPhone 12 with a high refresh rate screen.

The Black Shark 3 render is one of many recent ‘leaks’ about Xiaomi’s next gaming phone. Industry rumblings suggested the phone will come with a robust 16GB of RAM and use Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset emerged earlier this year. If true this would make it one of the most powerful phones on the market.

Sadly none of the information is official. Given the sources we’d also take both leaks with a healthy pinch of salt.

