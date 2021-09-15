Xiaomi announces the Pad 5, a new projector and more

Xiaomi unveiled a range of new tech today and, among them, was the Pad 5, the Mi Smart Projector 2 and the Mesh System AX3000.

The star of the event was the Xiaomi 11T Pro, alongside the lower-specced 11T and the 11 Lite 5G NE smartphones. We’ve already shared a guide to those, but read on to discover everything else Xiaomi announced today.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Pad 5 is a tablet designed for both work and entertainment.

The slim and lightweight device features an 11-inch WQHD+ 120Hz display with Low Blue Light and True Display technologies, as well as Sunlight Display to keep images clear in direct sunlight.

The Pad 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset with the Kryo 485 CPU and the Adreno 640 GPU, as well as Qualcomm’s 4th gen AI engine.

There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the front and a 13-megapixel camera on the rear for scanning and sharing documents. The tablet also features support for Xiaomi’s Smart Pen so you can sketch and take notes on-the-go.

The tablet includes quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio and is available in two colours: Cosmic Gray and Pearl White. There’s a 8720mAh battery and the Pad 5 comes in 6GB/128GB and 6GB/256GB configurations.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2

The Mi Smart Projector 2 is a home entertainment device with a ratio of 1.2:1 that can project screen sizes between 60 and 120-inches to fit your space.

The projector supports cinema-grade 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution and 4K playback capable of projecting bright and true-to-life colours, with 500 ANSI lumens and a colour gamut of 154% Rec. 709.

The Projector runs on the Android TV system so you can easily access music and apps, and supports Dolby Audio, along with Bluetooth 5.0 if you’d rather use the projector as a speaker.

The Mi Smart Projector 2 also comes with Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice or connected smart devices to control the device.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000

Lastly, there’s the new Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000.

This Mesh System AX3000 offers extended wired and wireless connection up to 4000 square feet, so you can stay connected while you move across different rooms. The device also takes advantage of automatic network switching, meaning it’ll always stay connected to the node with the stronger signal.

The system supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 with wireless speeds up to 2976Mbps with 2.4GHz and 5GHz band frequencies to choose from.

You can also connect up to 254 devices, so you can keep everything you need online at once.