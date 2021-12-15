 large image

Xiaomi announces 3 cheap fitness wearables coming to UK December 16

Xiaomi has announced that three of its improbably affordable fitness wearable devices are coming to the UK market very soon.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite, the Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, and the Redmi Band Pro will all rollout on the Xiaomi UK website on December 16. That’s tomorrow, in case 2021 has left your sense of time completely addled.

It’s not hard to see why Xiaomi might have pushed through these late additions to the UK roster. With Christmas less than a fortnight away, thoughts are invariably turning to those last minute stocking fillers.

We’re not just referring to the compact size of these Xiaomi fitness trackers, either. They just happen to be three of the cheapest offerings in the roster.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite will set you back £59.99, the Mi Smart Band 6 NFC will cost £49.99, and the Redmi Smart Band Pro is the cheapest of the lot at £44.99.

The middle of those three is the same as the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 that we awarded a highly creditable 4 out of 5 score earlier in the year, but with the added benefit of NFC. This means that you can make Mastercard card payments with the watch.

Mobile payments aside, we praised the Mi Band 6 for offering an excellent value package. This includes a punchy 1.56-inch AMOLED display, strong 7-to-14 day battery life, and a reasonably comprehensive (for the price) suite of tracking metrics.

It’s the ideal first fitness tracker for that special someone in your life who might be eyeing up a health-related New Year’s resolution.

