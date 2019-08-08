Xiaomi and Samsung partner for world’s first 100MP camera phone: Colour Mi impressed

Xiaomi and Samsung have partnered to create the word’s first 100-megapixel camera phone, in a bid to outdo the fabled iPhone 11 and Pixel 4.

The companies announced the news in a statement on Thursday. It’ll see the two tech giants work to create a working smartphone using Samsung’s mysterious new 108-megapixel sensor. The companies didn’t disclose the full name or details of the sensor but what little was show paints a pretty impressive picture.

According to Xiaomi the sensor is the largest ever seen on a mobile and will be capable of producing 12032 x 9024 pixel resolution images. It claims these will be highest resolution images ever shot on a smartphone. It’ll also reportedly be able to shoot “high quality” 27-megapixel shots in 2x zoom.

Without more detailed tech specs or a phone to test it on we can’t sensibly comment on image quality or if any of the claims will ring true, but the sensor is an exciting concept nonetheless.

Related: Best camera phones

The news follows rumblings the two companies were working to load a 108-megapixel sensor into the hotly anticipated Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. The rumour broke yesterday via serial leak Ice Universe and set tongues wagging across Twitter.

Xiaomi’s also planning to release a Redmi handset using Samsung’s current 64-megapixel camera sensor. The news was unveiled in the same statement. The sensor is a competitor to the 48-megapixel Sony sensor seen in popular phones including the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus Zenfone 6.

It features a sizable 1/1.7-inch image sensor Xiaomi claims is “34% larger than the standard 48MP smartphone cameras seen on typical flagship devices.” Which should help low light performance. It’ll also use a custom remosaic algorithm to full-fat 64-megapixel shots in bright conditions and pixel-merging Tetracell technology to take 16-megapixel snaps in low light.

Related: Best phone 2019

Xiaomi is one of many companies working to boost its mobile photography offering. Google is loading its next-gen Pixel 4 smartphone with a spiffy new multi-sensor rear camera. Apple’s also expected to load its hotly anticipated iPhone 11 with a new multi-sensor rear camera, in a bid to gain ground on key rivals, such as the Huawei P30 Pro – one of Trusted Review’s favourite camera phones.

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor