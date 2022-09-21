 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi and Realme looking to emulate iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Two prominent Android phone manufacturers, Xiaomi and Realme, have been openly playing with the idea of emulating the iPhone 14 Pro and its Dynamic Island feature.

Apple’s latest flagship phone features a new approach to the display notch that it calls the Dynamic Island. This essentially takes the form of a fluidly scaling, contextually sensitive notification system that surrounds the hole-punch camera and sensors at the top of the phone’s screen.

Needless to say, Apple’s rivals have taken note of the (largely) positive reaction that this Dynamic Island concept has received. As MySmartPrice points out, both Xiaomi and Realme have openly indicated that they’re looking into their own versions of this technology.

Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to ask fans whether they’d like to see a “smart island” in a future Xiaomi phone.

Realme has gone even further. In a forum post addressed to fans, the company asks whether they would like to see a “dream island” feature in future Realme phones. “Can you imagine what if realme UI added a software trick to turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature?” it says. “The UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more.”

Realme ventures that it finds this concept “quite appealing” before turning it over to the fans to discuss and sketch out via a competition.

While this is far from confirmation that future Xiaomi and Realme phones will contain a Dynamic Island-like function, it’s clear that the two companies are seriously considering it. We suspect that most of their Android rivals are doing likewise.

You might like…

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island set for all iPhone 15 models in 2023 – report

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island set for all iPhone 15 models in 2023 – report

Chris Smith 2 days ago
I’m not at all tempted to upgrade to the iPhone 14 – Here’s why

I’m not at all tempted to upgrade to the iPhone 14 – Here’s why

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Apple has turned its most hated feature into an iPhone 14 Pro headliner

Apple has turned its most hated feature into an iPhone 14 Pro headliner

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.