Xiaomi and Realme looking to emulate iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Two prominent Android phone manufacturers, Xiaomi and Realme, have been openly playing with the idea of emulating the iPhone 14 Pro and its Dynamic Island feature.

Apple’s latest flagship phone features a new approach to the display notch that it calls the Dynamic Island. This essentially takes the form of a fluidly scaling, contextually sensitive notification system that surrounds the hole-punch camera and sensors at the top of the phone’s screen.

Needless to say, Apple’s rivals have taken note of the (largely) positive reaction that this Dynamic Island concept has received. As MySmartPrice points out, both Xiaomi and Realme have openly indicated that they’re looking into their own versions of this technology.

Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to ask fans whether they’d like to see a “smart island” in a future Xiaomi phone.

Realme has gone even further. In a forum post addressed to fans, the company asks whether they would like to see a “dream island” feature in future Realme phones. “Can you imagine what if realme UI added a software trick to turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature?” it says. “The UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more.”

Realme ventures that it finds this concept “quite appealing” before turning it over to the fans to discuss and sketch out via a competition.

While this is far from confirmation that future Xiaomi and Realme phones will contain a Dynamic Island-like function, it’s clear that the two companies are seriously considering it. We suspect that most of their Android rivals are doing likewise.