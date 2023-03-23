Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped for April 17 launch

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be set to launch on April 17, according to a recent leak.

While the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were announced back in December, and recently hit Western markets, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra still hasn’t reared its head. That could be set to change in just a few weeks time, if a recent claim is to be believed.

An image has cropped up on Chinese social network Weibo suggesting that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be announced on April 17.

The official-looking teaser image for a so-called Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch features a shot of what appears to be a lens, with the accompanying text (machine translated) stating “Classic Moment True Leica”, along with the signature Leica logo. This is clearly a reference to Xiaomi’s high profile partnership with the German camera specialist, and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s whopping great camera module.

The image also mentions that this will be a Xiaomi Spring Product Launch, and that a conference will be held on April 17 at 19:00 – almost certainly Beijing time.

Xiaomi fan community website Xiaomiui claims to have discovered that the MIUI build (Xiaomi’s custom Android UI) for this new premium model is now ready to roll, which would also seem to indicate that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is imminent.

We’re looking forward to seeing what Xiaomi’s premium model has to offer – especially considering how impressive the Xiaomi 13 Pro already is. It’s been tipped to add an impressive new periscope lens.

The Xiaomi 13, meanwhile, is a delightful compact flagship in the Samsung Galaxy S23/iPhone 14 mould.