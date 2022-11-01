 large image

Xiaomi 13 Pro spec leak suggests drastically improved camera

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Specifications for the Xiaomi 13 Pro have leaked online, offering a glimpse at one of the first big flagship phones of 2023, together with a drastically improved camera.

Established tipster Yogesh Brar has supplied a straight-forward list of the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s key specifications over on Twitter:

The Xiaomi 12 Pro (pictured) was one of the sleekest flagship phones of early 2022, offering excellent performance, a great screen, and a versatile camera. However, we had a few issues with its lack of IP rating (especially for the money) and middling battery life.

If the Xiaomi 13 Pro can improve upon these issues, then it could be on to a winner. Judging from these specs, the latter of those issues at least is being addressed.

The provision of a 4800mAh battery would mark a slight bump up from the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 4600mAh unit. We have to assume, too, that Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will be more power-efficient than its predecessor.

Brar doesn’t mention whether the Xiaomi 13 Pro will gain the IP68 rating that its stature really suggests that it should. Fingers crossed on that front.

Otherwise, the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display sounds very much like its immediate predecessor, which is no bad thing.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro would appear to be bringing another finely balanced triple-50MP camera system to the table, but there should be at least one notable improvement on this front. In a subsequent tweet, Brar mentions that the new Sony IMX989 image sensor that will back the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s main camera (and several of its rivals’) will “drastically improve” Android flagship cameras in 2023.

