Xiaomi 13 design officially revealed ahead of December 11 launch

Xiaomi has officially revealed the design of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro ahead of their launch next week.

The manufacturers has issued a Weibo post confirming that its next flagship line will be announced on December 11 at 7pm China Time. That’s 11am on Sunday morning here in the UK.

Xiaomi was originally supposed to be launching its new smartphone range on December 1, but the event was postponed, seemingly out of respect for the deceased former Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

Image: Xiaomi/Weibo

More exciting than this frankly rather odd launch date is the official images that have accompanied the post. The offer a full look at the design of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

We see from these that the Xiaomi 13 will be getting an iPhone-esque squared-off revamp, together with a leather-effect material finish on the back. This one comes in “Far Mountain Blue”, though it’s worth remembering that this is a machine translation.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, meanwhile, looks to be a subtle variation on last year’s Xiaomi 13 Pro design, with curved left and right edges. This phone offers a shiny rear made using a “nano-microcrystalline ceramic process”, and here provided in a fetching shade of “Wild Green”.

Image: Xiaomi/Weibo

Both phones feature a black rounded-square camera module with Leica branding.

We’re also expecting to hear about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at this launch event, which will be the company’s high-end flagship with a formidable camera system.