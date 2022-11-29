 large image

Xiaomi 13 confirmed for launch this week

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Xiaomi 13 smartphone range at an event later this week.

The manufacturer has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to confirm that it will be announcing the Xiaomi 13 series in China on Thursday, December 1 at 7pm Beijing time (11am GMT).

Xiaomi also confirmed what the line-up is going to look like this year. Apparently, it’ll consist of the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, as well as the new MIUI 14 UI.

The timing of this event falls quite a bit earlier than the Xiaomi 12 series event last year, which took place late in December. There’s no mention of the Xiaomi 13X this time around either, which would have followed on from last year’s more affordable and pocketable Xiaomi 12X.

Xiaomi goes on to elaborate on some of the specs. As Android Authority highlights, the Xiaomi 13 will feature a flat OLED display and a 1.61mm-thick surrounding bezel.

Interestingly, the series will also get IP68 authentication, the omission of which was criticised in the otherwise very tidy Xiaomi 12.

We’re expecting the Xiaomi 13 series to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor. We’ve also heard from a reliable tipster that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a camera with a meaty Sony IMX989 image sensor as part of a triple 50MP array.

That same tipster also claimed that the Pro wold give us a 4,800mAh battery and 120W charging.

We won’t have long to find out for sure, at any rate, with the Xiaomi 13 launch just two days away at the time of writing. We’ll bring you the news of its launch on Thursday just as soon as we hear more.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

