Xiaomi 12T Pro launches with 200MP main camera

On October 4 in Munich, Xiaomi launched its new 12T series of smartphones, and the central focus is clearly on the revamped camera systems, with each of the devices boasting a very high resolution main sensor.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has a 200-megapixel main sensor which is “backed by ground-breaking hardware and Xiaomi’s own advanced AI algorithms”, which are intended to boost performance particularly in low-light conditions or when shooting fast-moving objects without losing focus. It also has an in-sensor 2x zoom for portrait shots, and it supports 8K video recording.

By contrast, the Xiaomi 12T has a 108-megapixel primary camera, and both have an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera accompanying the main rear sensor, while there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front of each.

Xiaomi 12T Pro

There’s also a key difference in the processing power of each device; while the Xiaomi 12T Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is built on a 4nm process, while the Xiaomi 12T has a 5nm MediaTek Dimensity-8100 Ultra chipset. Both of the devices boast a large 5000mAh battery, and both also support 120W fast-charging, which can see a full charging cycle completed in just 19 minutes.

Xiaomi 12T

It’s not just in the battery where you’ll find similarities between the two devices; the 12T and 12T Pro also share very similar designs, including when it comes to the screen. The 6.67-inch AMOLED has a 1220p resolution, supports over 68 billion colours and HDR10+, and has an auto-adjusting dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz.

Both of these handsets will be available from October 20. The Xiaomi 12T will cost £499 for the vesion with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (though will be subject to an earlybird offer of £399 until October 24), while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be priced at £549 (but available on an earlybird offer until October 24 for £499). The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available for £699 (8GB RAM & 256GB storage), but it also subject to an earlybird offer until October 24, in which you can pay £599 for the smartphone and also receive a free Redmi Pad tablet.