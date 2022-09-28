Xiaomi 12T confirmed for October 4 launch

Xiaomi will announce the Xiaomi 12T at an October 4 launch event, it’s been confirmed.

The Chinese manufacturer has taken to Twitter to announce a major ‘Xiaomi Launch’ taking place across its social media platforms on October 4, which is this coming Tuesday.

While the Xiaomi 12T name isn’t included in this teaser, various leaks and rumours suggest that this will be the phone that’s featured, alongside the premium Xiaomi 12T Pro. October 4 will also mark almost exactly a year since the launch of the Xiaomi 11T (pictured) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro, so the Xiaomi 12T looks nailed on.

Xiaomi’s theme for the forthcoming event is “Make moments mega”, while an email accompanying the invite makes reference to “a leading imaging system”. All of which suggests that there’ll be a particular camera focus to the Xiaomi 12T announcement.

Recent leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will come with a massive 200MP main camera sensor. This is likely to be the same Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that’s present in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Otherwise, we’re expecting a pretty typical late-2022 Android flagship, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and potentially fronted by a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED.

The Xiaomi 12T itself is rumoured to pack a lesser 108MP primary camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra processor, but should otherwise have a similar design.

Xiaomi is usually strong in the charging department, and reports claim that both Xiaomi 12T phones will come with 120W charging.

We found the Xiaomi 11T Pro to be “a good-value 5G phone with a top-end processor” in our review, so we’re hopeful that Xiaomi can keep up the good work.