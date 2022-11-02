Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept lets you mount a full-sized Leica lens

Xiaomi has released a video of a Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept phone that combines the premium handset with a full-sized Leica lens.

Xiaomi teamed up with German camera specialist Leica back in May, with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra forming the “first jointly developed imaging flagship smartphone” from the partnership. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra already sports a huge 1-inch image sensor and advanced optics, but adding a genuine Leica M lens to the equation takes things to another level.

According to a new video posted to China’s Weibo social network, Xiaomi developed a second device alongside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra itself. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept looks much like the regular XS Ultra, but features a second 1-inch image sensor that opens directly (and centrally) to an external lens mounting system.

The phone’s structure has been reinforced to support these weighty (and expensive) attachments, while the surface is coated in super tough sapphire glass. The phone’s camera UI supports advanced features like focus peaking, zebra lines, and a histogram, while it’s able to shoot 10-bit RAW images.

Unfortunately, Xiaomi has told Android Authority that it won’t be selling this Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept as a finished product.

Getting a hot camera marque onside isn’t quite a trend among smartphone manufacturers right now, but Xiaomi’s rival Oppo (and its sub-brand OnePlus) has a similar arrangement with Leica rival Hasselblad.

Up until 2021, Leica had a similarly cosy deal with Huawei, but that company’s ongoing troubles with US sanctions ultimately put paid to the agreement.