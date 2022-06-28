Xiaomi 12S line revealed as brand’s first Leica-branded phones

Xiaomi has revealed the identity of the first three products of its partnership with Leica: the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

All three phones will receive an official launch event in China on July 4, which is just under a week away at the time of writing.

Over on the related Weibo post (which is China’s major social network), Xiaomi gives us a pithy one-liner on each device. So, the plain Xiaomi 12S is a “small size high-end flagship upgrade”, while the Xiaomi 12S Pro is a “2022 New Flagship Standard”.

Finally, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is described as “flagship new height”.

As the somewhat stilted structure of those comments suggests, all have been run through the translation filter from their native Mandarin.

If you’re thinking that this seems like a rapid turn around from the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, it’s worth remembering that those phones launched much earlier in China on December 31, 2021. In other words, it’s perfect timing for the six-monthly refresh that’s become common in Android flagship circles.

No spec details are shared concerning these devices, other than to say that all three will pack Leica camera technology. Xiaomi announced that it was partnering with the German luxury camera brand back in May, effectively putting one over on previous Leica partner and local rival Huawei.

We have seen extensive spec leaks for what has previously been referred to as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, however. It’s going to be predictably capable, if a little under-equipped in the battery department.