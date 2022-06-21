Xiaomi 12 Ultra tipped to be first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be the first phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

That’s the claim being made by established tipster Digital Chat Station over on their Weibo account. Apparently, when the new super-flagship launches “next month”, it’ll be the first to be powered by Qualcomm’s revised processor.

According to the source, handsets from OnePlus, iQOO, and Nubia’s Red Magic gaming sub-brand will follow in adopting the chip.

This relates to the Chinese market specifically, of course, and doesn’t take into account the global release schedule. We know that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is in with a shout of being the first global phone to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

In subsequent posts, the tipster claims that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra won’t sport the iconic red Leica logo, despite it being confirmed that the German camera specialist was now working with Xiaomi rather than Huawei.

While there’ll be no such logo on the 12 Ultra, however, the tipster does promise that “there will be a big surprise on the camera watermark this time”. We should note that this quote comes via translation software.

Just last week, specs for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra leaked online, prompting a somewhat mixed reaction. The core specs for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra look to be solid, with a 6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple camera system featuring a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto camera, and of course the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

However, a 4,800mAh battery seems like a bit of a step back, while 67W wired charging falls behind the preceding Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 120W offering.