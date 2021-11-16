 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced tipped to one-up Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Xiaomi is reportedly looking to release a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced on top of the forthcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 11 Ultra (pictured) was arguably too much phone, but Xiaomi appears to be doubling down on its super-sized luxury phone concept.

According to Xiaomi fan website Xiaomiui, the Chinese manufacturer is planning to launch both a Xiaomi 12 Ultra and a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced. References to two distinct new handsets have been spotted in Xiaomi code, once called Loki (the Ultra) and one called Thor (the Ultra Enhanced).

The report claims that both phones, somewhat unsurprisingly, will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 SoC, much like the rest of the Xiaomi 12 range.

It seems as if the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have an ostensibly similar camera offering to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra before it, with a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto camera. However, the report claims that there could be an additional 48MP zoom lens for a 10x optical zoom.

That new 10x camera will enable a new 120x hybrid zoom option within the camera UI, as well as a 15x video zoom.

It’s worth stressing that all of this is mentioned in relation to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, so it’s unclear at this point what advantages (if any) the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced would have.

We should have confirmation (or otherwise) of this new addition to the Xiaomi family soon. The Xiaomi Mi 11 made its first appearance on home turf in December of 2020.

You might like…

Best camera phones 2021: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones 2021: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Xiaomi Mi 11 Review

Xiaomi Mi 11 Review

Max Parker 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.