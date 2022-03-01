 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi 12 tipped for March 15 global launch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Xiaomi could be set to launch its Xiaomi 12 flagship smartphone line around the globe on March 15, if recent tips are to be believed.

The Xiaomi 12 wasn’t so much the first big flagship phone release of 2022 as the last flagship phone of 2021 when it launched on December 31. This launch was only in Xiaomi’s native China, however. Despite such an early rollout, we haven’t heard a sniff about a global launch.

That might be set to change very soon. According to Gizmochina (citing “authoritative sources”), the Xiaomi 12 series will make an appearance on the global smartphone market on March 15.

Apparently this news has nothing to do with the Mobile World Congress event that has just kicked off in Barcelona, with Xiaomi keeping a low profile on that front. Rather, this March 15 launch will apparently take the form of an online event, with Europe and India set to be the first global markets after China to receive the phones.

The report isn’t clear on which of the three initial Xiaomi 12 phones will make their way to the global market. We’d place good money on the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro making an appearance, but we’re less convinced that the Xiaomi 12X will make the switch.

There are rumours that a Xiaomi 12 Mini might be joining the line-up for this global launch, and we’ve also seen mention of a Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Whatever shape the line-up takes, it seems Xiaomi will be focusing on the Xiaomi 12’s camera chops during its global launch event, with a pitch to “Master every scene”.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Xiaomi 11T Pro Review

Xiaomi 11T Pro Review

Andrew Williams 4 months ago
Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.