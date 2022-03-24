Xiaomi 12 series launches in the UK, alongside earbuds and smartwatches

Xiaomi has just launched its stunning new flagship series in the UK, along with the Buds 3T Pro and the Watch S1 series.

The sequel to the excellent Xiaomi Mi 11 has just arrived in the UK, boasting incredible specifications that could see it challenge the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Bu that’s not all

Xiaomi 12

The standard Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen that supports 68 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1100 nits peak brightness. The camera consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor, while the selfie camera has a 32-megapixel resolution. It runs on the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while its 4500mAh battery can be juiced back up with 67W fast charging.

In our review we awarded the Xiaomi 12 a score of 4 stars out of 5, praising it for its compact size, excellent main camera and superb screen; however, we noted that the battery life was merely average and it lacks a rear telephoto camera.

The version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be sold for £749, while the one with 256GB storage will have a starting price of £849. Pre-orders will begin on 1st April, and official sales will start on 15th April. If you pre-order the device during this fortnight, you’ll be eligible to claim a Mi Smart Clock, a Mi Smart Speaker, and two Mi 360 cameras.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers even more features, starting with the camera; this set-up offers three 50-megapixel sensors (one wide, one ultrawide, one telephoto with 2x optical zoom). The screen is significantly larger too, at 6.73-inches, and its fast-charging capability is incredible; the 4600mAh cell can be juiced up in just 18 minutes thanks to the 120W fast-charging. Though we’ve not yet had much time with this device, our initial impressions are very positive.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will have a starting price of £1049, for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is also available for pre-order on 1st April, going on sale on 15th April, and if you choose to pre-order this device then you’ll be eligible for a free Xiaomi Watch S1.

Xioami Watch S1

Alongside these mobile phones, Xiaomi also has a couple of smartwatches to unveil. The Watch S1 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen made of sapphire glass, a stainless steel frame, and a leather strap.

There are also plenty of fitness features onboard, including 117 workout options, dual-band GPS, all-day heart rate tracking, and SpO2 monitoring.

The Xioami Watch S1 has an RRP of £199.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

A more fitness-focused version of this smartwatch is also available, with key differences being found in the construction quality rather than any substantial specifications disparity.

The Xiaomi Watch Active S1 is available for £159.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro

On top of the wearables, a pair of true wireless earbuds was also announced. Offering Active Noise Cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, these buds weigh just 4.9g apiece and support dual-device connectivity, while having an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro will be available from £139.