Xiaomi 12 charging speeds may not get close to Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi may not be playing its strongest hand with the Xiaomi 12 when it comes to charging speed, according to a new claim.

Established leaker Digital Chat Station has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to leak the Xiaomi 12’s battery spec and charging speeds.

On the battery capacity front, 4500mAh is a minor drop from the Xiaomi Mi 11’s 4600mAh, but support for 67W charging represents an advance on the Mi 11’s 50W.

Still, we can’t help but feel ever so slightly disappointed. The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro landed fairly recently with 120W charging as a headline feature.

Don’t let the Pro name deceive you either. This was an upper-mid-range phone with a £600 price tag, which makes it quite a bit cheaper than the plain Xiaomi Mi 11, and presumably the Xiaomi 12 too.

Of course, there’s a much more positive way to look at this news. In equipping the Xiaomi 12 with a 67W charger, Xiaomi will actually be bumping it up to the level of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which cost £1,200 at launch.

What’s more, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 rumoured to come with 45W charging support. That in itself is a huge improvement over the Galaxy S21’s 25W, but the point is that the Xiaomi 12 is unlikely to be outgunned by its closest competitor.

The Xiaomi 12 will perhaps be most notable for being the first phone to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, Qualcomm’s imminent flagship SoC. It could also sport a rather unusual camera module design.

