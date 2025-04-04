XGIMI’s Portable Outdoor Screen is perfect for summer picnics

With the sun finally out in the UK after months of winter gloom, people are starting to move back to the great outdoors, and XGIMI has the perfect accessory if you own one of their portable projectors.

The Portable Outdoor Screen is a “lightweight, compact, and easy-to-set-up” 70-inch projection screen that’ll be ideal for anyone holding gatherings in the garden or going on a camping trip.

It goes on sale on both the XGIMI website and Amazon for £89 on April 18th, 2025.

The screen only weighs 1.5kg, and folds down to 18-inches, making it a convenient screen to carry with you on your journeys out the home as it should easily fit into a backpack. It comes with an integrated elastic cord design that helps to set it up within 60 seconds according to XGIMI, and the screen’s aluminium alloy frame is waterproof and rust-resistant, so it should be able to withstand rain showers that come with the British spring and summer months.

The screen is said to be made from wrinkle-free, washable fabric to maintain a “smooth, high-quality viewing surface” even once it’s been folded. Four ground stakes help provide extra support.

credit: XGIMI

The Portable Outdoor Screen is designed to be used with XGIMI’s long-throw projectors, and “pairs perfectly” with the Mogo 3 Pro (review incoming). XGIMI has also announced a bunled option that comes with all the recommended accessories that includes a water resistant carry case, the power base stand, a creative optical filter, power adaptor, and USB-C charging cable.

The price for that bundle is £519 and the Mogo 3 Pro Portable Collection will go on sale on the same day as the Portable Outdoor Screen.

Portable projectors are on the rise

Maybe it’s their size, the low cost price or that people don’t have the space for a TV, but ever since the pandemic there’s been a noticeable growth in the portable projector market.

The number of portable projectors we’ve been asked to reviewed has grown, and the convenience they offer appears to be an attraction to many. XGIMI are one of the brands that’s led the charge, but Yaber have a number of options, Epson joined in with the EF-22 and Optoma launched portable laser projectors in 2023, and will add to that with the Photon Go.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Samsung Premiere 5

And Samsung, which didn’t really have a big presence in the projector market until several years ago, brought out its Freestyle models, which will be joined by its intriguing Premiere 5 model later in 2025. LG has its CineBeam range, of which plenty more are coming in 2025.

It’s a surprise that some of the bigger projector brands haven’t touched the portable market such as Sony and JVC. With Sony’s pricey projectors set to be discontinued in the UK and Europe thanks to EU sanctions, perhaps it’s worth jumping in the portable projector market…