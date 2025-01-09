XGIMI Ascend offers a giant screen without dominating your space

The AV company XGIMI likes to do things a little differently and a 100-inch projector display that lifts up out of a soundbar is certainly different.

Revealed at CES 2025, the aptly-named XGIMI Ascend is designed to be combined with the company’s Aura 2 ultra-short throw projector, which we reviewed in November this year.

The images will be projected on to the Ascend’s large, ambient light-rejecting display that can be lifted out when in use and vanishes back into the speakers when you don’t need it.

It’s a space saving solution for those seeking a more minimalist living area without a large television dominating the room. While the screen can be lifted to full height, it can also be partially raised with users able to project ambient scenes like a crackling fireplace.

The soundbar is powered by integrated Harmon Karmon speakers offering “rich, high-fidelity sound.” This set-up will also save you space, XGIMI says, because it’ll negate the need for having external speakers dotted about the room.

“This space-saving projection setup turns any area into a movie theatre without the need for heavy hardware or permanent wall fittings. Even in areas with ambient light, the ALR screen improves picture brightness and clarity, making it ideal for a variety of living situations,” the company says.

XGIMI isn’t giving away the price and release date yet, but it’s an unlikely to be a cheap date, especially when its expressly designed to be paired with the Aura 2 ultra short throw projector that already costs £2,459.

The Aura 2 projector can cast a 100-inch 4K image from just 0.7-inches away, which compares favourably to the throw ratio of its rivals. It offers HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, with IMAX Enhanced support now integrated too. It also runs on Android TV meaning most of your favourite streaming apps and games are a button push away.

Our reviewer gave it a four-star score in November 2024, concluding: “The XGIMI Aura 2 has a lot of competition, and there are now many UST projectors to choose from. It is a good quality projector that handles the latest video formats, including Dolby Vision, creating natural-looking, detailed images.”