Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an upcoming action RPG developed by Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo.

Despite its name, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the fourth main game in the open-world Chronicles series, following on from Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles X and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will share the same universe as its predecessors, but will take place in a new world called Aionios. There will also be a completely new story and line-up of characters, so there’s no need to play previous instalments in the series.

Monolith Soft is also introducing several tweaks to the combat to make it feel completely new. These changes include a larger number of characters in battle (up to seven), the ability to change character classes and a fusion ‘Interlink’ system that allows in-party characters to fuse together to transform into a more powerful form.

Keep reading on for everything you need to know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Release date

Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available to buy from 29th July 2022. It will only be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Price

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available to preorder on the Nintendo eShop for £49.99.

It’s possible to find cheaper deals for the game though, with the likes of Amazon selling it for £42.95 at the time of writing.

Trailers

You can check out the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announcement trailer below:

Nintendo also dedicated an entire Direct presentation to the upcoming game, offering a deep look at the story and gameplay. You check it out below.

Gameplay

On the surface, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 uses a similar combat system to its predecessors. Your character will automatically attack enemies when close enough, while you can also trigger powerful abilities called Arts to deal even more damage, as well as applying buffs and healing your teammates.

You can also make combo attacks with these Arts, allowing to scale up the damage by using certain attacks in succession. There are also three main character classes to choose from, including Attacker, Defender and Healer, with further sub categories to diversify the attacks and abilities.

But Nintendo has confirmed that Monolith Soft is also making several major changes to the combat. You can now have up to 7 characters (including one special Hero character) on the battlefield simultaneously, and you can swap between characters mid-battle rather sticking to one person.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 combat, showing the main six characters as well as a hero

Nintendo has also revealed a new ‘interlinking’ feature for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which sees characters fuse together to transform into an ultra-powerful Ouroboros form. By activating this feature, you’ll get access to even more powerful attacks, although you’ll be forced to return to your human forms once a certain amount of time has passed.

Outside of battle, you will traverse across a large open-world full of various monsters. You can encounter merchants to buy and sell goods, complete side quests, eat meals to create temporary buffs and craft gems to strengthen your abilities.

Those are all the main features that Nintendo has revealed so far. Be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be hoping to publish a review around the game’s release.

