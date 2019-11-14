xCloud preview adds 50 new games, makes Google Stadia look a little silly

Microsoft has announced a whopping new batch of 50 games are now available to play via the xCloud streaming preview.

During the X019 event in London on Thursday evening, Microsoft significantly boosted the line-up of titles available in preview, ahead of a full launch in 2020.

From just four games – Sea of Thieves, Killer Instinct, Gears 5 and Halo 5: Guardians – Microsoft has added a veritable bevy of top titles, all of which will likely now be available at launch when xCloud comes out of preview next year.

Those include Forza Horizon 4, Madden NFL 20, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Just Cause 4, F1 2019, Devil May Cry 5 and Tekken 7. Hardly a bunch of lightweights.

The big drop comes as Google Stadia gears up for launch next week with a measly 12 titles available. Possibly… likely… this been done intentionally by Microsoft simply to illustrate the potential gulf in class between the two rival game streaming services.

Given the xCloud preview is free for now, compared to the $9.99 a month being touted by Google Stadia, this is another reason for gamers to stick with Microsoft for the time being.

Microsoft did not promise a concrete full launch date for xCloud, it did announce that PS4 controllers are gaining official support, which is a cool little nugget if there ever was one. Integration with Game Pass is also coming, Microsoft hinted.

Here’s the full complement of 50 games (via 9to5Google) now being added to the service:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Rad

Soulcalibur VI

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

WRC 7

Devil May Cry 5

F1 2019

For the King

Absolver

Madden NFL 20

Vermintide 2

Vampyr

Conan Exiles

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Hitman

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

TERA

World War Z

Black Desert Online

Sniper Elite 4

Puyo Puyo Champions

Just Cause 4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

ARK: Survival Evolved

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

WWE 2K20

Overcooked!

Yoku’s Island Express

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Darksiders 3

Hello Neighbor

Subnautica

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

Crackdown 3

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

ReCore: Definitive Edition

State of Decay 2

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

