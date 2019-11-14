xCloud preview adds 50 new games, makes Google Stadia look a little silly

Microsoft has announced a whopping new batch of 50 games are now available to play via the xCloud streaming preview.
During the X019 event in London on Thursday evening, Microsoft significantly boosted the line-up of titles available in preview, ahead of a full launch in 2020.
From just four games – Sea of Thieves, Killer Instinct, Gears 5 and Halo 5: Guardians – Microsoft has added a veritable bevy of top titles, all of which will likely now be available at launch when xCloud comes out of preview next year.
Those include Forza Horizon 4, Madden NFL 20, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Just Cause 4, F1 2019, Devil May Cry 5 and Tekken 7. Hardly a bunch of lightweights.
The big drop comes as Google Stadia gears up for launch next week with a measly 12 titles available. Possibly… likely… this been done intentionally by Microsoft simply to illustrate the potential gulf in class between the two rival game streaming services.
Given the xCloud preview is free for now, compared to the $9.99 a month being touted by Google Stadia, this is another reason for gamers to stick with Microsoft for the time being.
Microsoft did not promise a concrete full launch date for xCloud, it did announce that PS4 controllers are gaining official support, which is a cool little nugget if there ever was one. Integration with Game Pass is also coming, Microsoft hinted.
Here’s the full complement of 50 games (via 9to5Google) now being added to the service:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Rad
- Soulcalibur VI
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- WRC 7
- Devil May Cry 5
- F1 2019
- For the King
- Absolver
- Madden NFL 20
- Vermintide 2
- Vampyr
- Conan Exiles
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Hitman
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- TERA
- World War Z
- Black Desert Online
- Sniper Elite 4
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- Just Cause 4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- WWE 2K20
- Overcooked!
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Darksiders 3
- Hello Neighbor
- Subnautica
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries
- World of Warships: Legends
- Crackdown 3
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- State of Decay 2
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut