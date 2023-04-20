 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox working on mystery game that could take 10 years to develop

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to Microsoft, an in-development game at the company could take an entire decade to develop.

Via an amended complaint in a lawsuit in relation to Microsoft’s attempted takeover of Activision-Blizzard, some interesting details have been revealed, first spotted by Axios’ Stephen Totilo.

“Halo Infinite, a recent title from Microsoft’s first-party Halo franchise, was in production [REDACTED], and cost almost [REDACTED] million to develop and bring to market,” the complaint reads, continuing, “Other Triple-A games take even longer to develop. For instance, according to one Microsoft executive, [REDACTED], a forthcoming title from the [REDACTED] franchise, may take a decade to develop.”

Of course, lawyers at Microsoft have access to private information, so the details here have been since redacted for their release to the public. Still, there is at least one very good guess as to what this mystery game with a possibly decade-long development cycle may turn out to be: Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls VI. Considering Bethesda is now part of the Xbox family since its acquisition and considering Bethesda’s famously long development cycles, the next Elder Scrolls game taking a full decade to develop could well make a lot of sense.

However, this is also an interesting assertion when it comes from Microsoft. In most cases, games are developed in around 3 to 5 years, and development cycles that take 10 years or longer usually mean there are management troubles, issues with development, or could be coming from a smaller studio without the resources to channel directly into a single project for an extended period of time. Accordingly, it’s interesting to hear directly from Microsoft that the company is already planning on a possibly decade-long developmental cycle for a game.

As of now, this is all just speculation. And furthermore, while a game may take a decade to develop, it could conceivably also not take that long, either. It could also be the case the game in question is not an Elder Scrolls game; however, for all the Elder Scrolls fans out there, we wouldn’t expect Elder Scrolls VI to drop anytime soon, either way.

You might like…

Microsoft could be preparing to start testing Windows 12

Microsoft could be preparing to start testing Windows 12

Ruben Circelli 44 mins ago
Sony raises prices of PC games in certain regions

Sony raises prices of PC games in certain regions

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
An AI-powered chatbot has come to Snapchat

An AI-powered chatbot has come to Snapchat

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Twitter removes Legacy Blue checks for good

Twitter removes Legacy Blue checks for good

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
How to watch Sevilla vs Man United: Europa League live stream and free audio

How to watch Sevilla vs Man United: Europa League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Google Pixel Fold: Everything there is to know right now

Google Pixel Fold: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 10 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.