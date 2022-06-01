 large image

Xbox update reveals those hard-to-find achievements

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is launching a new update for Xbox consoles, which will enable users to view secret achievements within games.

The feature is geared towards those gamers who absolutely can’t rest until absolutely all achievements are unlocked and arrives as part of the Xbox June update.

Right now, gamers see the message explaining: “This achievement is secret. The more you play, the more likely you are to unlock it!”

However, once the update rolls out, gamers will be able to manually select achievements from within the Game Activity menu in order to unnhide them from. The update comes for Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One as well as the Xbox app for iOS/Android/Windows.

PlayStation users have had the ability to reveal secret achievements for a good while now. However, game developers often have reasons for hiding the achievements; they can contain storyline spoilers. So, we’d advise only revealing them if you’re looking to clean up the achievements after finishing the game.

“If you don’t mind spoilers and want a hint on any of the achievements in the games you’re playing, it’s easy to find the secret achievement details on your Xbox,” the company says on the Xbox Wire blog. “From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.”

That’s the only major update available view the June update, but it’ll be a welcome one for the gaming completionists out there.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
