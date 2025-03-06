Latest Xbox update is an ongoing nightmare for Series X gamers

Some of the most keen Xbox fans have seen their consoles restored to factory settings thanks to a bug in a new system update for Xbox Insiders.

Gamers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead factions of the Xbox Insider program, who installed the update this week, got more or less fresh out-of-the-box console experience for their troubles. It’s left others unable to enjoy the best Xbox games until a fix is in place.

Xbox profiles, console settings and Quick Resume data were wiped from the Xbox Series X models that installed the update which was initially voluntary, but became mandatory (via VGC) leaving gamers no choice but to install. As you’d expect Xbox gamers aren’t happy about it and have taken to the Xbox Insider subreddit to register their displeasure.

“Came home to my Xbox today after work and found my console had factory reset itself after it automatically downloaded update 2504.250227-2200,” wrote user Xenokaii. “Biggest bug I’ve ever seen release in all my years of being in the preview program!”

Some gamers report being stuck in an update loop unable to get their console back on its feet, while others simply had to add and log back into their Xbox profile. However, even that didn’t restore all of the system settings many games users will have refined over time. Wallpapers were missing too. And, while it didn’t delete installed games from the console, it did log everyone out of their media apps.

The reports have been circulating about the issues all day, but on the same thread a subreddit mod has rocked up with official word of a “service issue that impacted both system updates as well as game updates.”

They wrote: “We have a fix rolling out now. We have early reports of success (my console updated now), so if you haven’t tried updating again recently, please do so. Also, we had one person report that if you’re trying to set up your console via the mobile app, you may need to try manually instead.”