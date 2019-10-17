You can win a limited edition Xbox and controller by eating Taco Bell

Do you like Taco Bell? Do you eat loads of Taco Bell? You’ll probably need to to have any chance of winning this new Xbox Elite 2 controller and Xbox One X console.

Microsoft and Taco Bell have come together in launching a limited edition Xbox One X console and an exclusive controller.

Any Taco Bell customer that buys a ‘Double Chalupa Box’, which is $5 and only available in the USA, will be entered into a competition to win the Xbox bundle. We predict that this promotion may well lead to some competitive taco eating…

Xbox said in a press release: “When combined, few things are better than tacos and Xbox. Calling all Taco Bell fans – here’s one you won’t want to miss. That’s right, in the United States, Taco Bell is partnering with Xbox again to give fans the chance to win limited-edition Xbox One X consoles each time they buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box starting October 18 through November 21, 2018.”

“The exclusive platinum-coloured console comes packaged with Taco Bell’s famous ‘ring’ when powered on (exclusive to these limited-edition consoles), a new White Special Edition, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.”

Microsoft have said a console will be awarded every ten minutes throughout the promotion, presuming people buy enough Double Chalupa Boxes, which we’re pretty sure they will…

The console itself features some lovely design quirks and makes a ringing noise when you power it on (like a bell, a Taco Bell, get it?)

The new controller features updated trigger grips and adjustable tension thumbsticks. They can be adjusted using a tool to exactly suit the preferences of the gamer in question.

Apparently the re-designed controller also features changes to the bumpers which will allow sharp-shooting gamers to fire faster in games. We’re curious to see how much of a difference this makes in practice.

