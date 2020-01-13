Microsoft’s next generation games console, the Xbox Series X, could support Steam and the Epic Games Store, according to new rumours.

According to Spanish language gaming site, Generacion Xbox, Xbox insiders claim the new console will allow users to enter “Windows Mode” and open their Steam or Epic Games library.

This is nothing more than a rumour at present but would make a very interesting addition to the offering of Microsoft’s next-gen console, if it turns out to be true.

This would bring together Microsoft’s gaming platforms, from Windows PC’s to Xbox consoles. In that way, this could be a leg-up in competition with the upcoming PS5.

However, the other side of the coin is the fact that the Xbox Series X will have no exclusive games at launch. Head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, broke this news to MCV and, arguably, it stands as pretty compelling evidence that the Steam/Epic Games rumour could be true.

The fact that Xbox Series X won’t have launch exclusives is apparently because Xbox want games to be available “up and down that family of devices”. This presumable just means: ‘across Microsoft devices with the capabilities to play them.

Now, why would Xbox implement that strategy if they weren’t going bring the Xbox Series X closer to other Microsoft-powered machines? The idea that you could access your Steam library on your Xbox Series X at home and then take the same games away with your on your laptop, without paying for separate PC and console versions, sounds pretty appealing.

Sony will doubtless have some of their own bombs to drop ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5, but if this rumour comes true it represents quite a big addition to the armoury of the Xbox Series X.

