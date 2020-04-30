Xbox Series X Showcase to reveal next-gen games, footage and more next week

After rampant rumours and speculation, Microsoft has finally announced a digital event set to showcase all things Xbox Series X.

Set to take place on May 7th at 4pm BST, the upcoming showcase will feature a first look at a selection of next-generation titles running on the new console.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be shown off for the first time following its reveal this week. Expect plenty of bloody Viking murder in that one. It’s also one of two titles confirmed to support the Smart Delivery System alongside Cyberpunk 2077.

Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg has said this presentation will focus on third-party titles, with plans regarding Xbox Game Studios being put together for the Summer. Perhaps we can expect another digital showcase around that time period? For now, here’s a couple of things we’d love to see from such an event.

Despite it being the console’s flagship launch title, we’ve seen nothing from Halo Infinite beyond a duo of cinematic trailers. It’s been five years since Halo 5: Guardians, so we’d love to see an extensive gameplay presentation which dives into Master Chief’s next adventure.

Fable 4 is also rumoured to be in development at Playground Games, the developer of Forza Horizon. It’s been a long time since the series has been in the spotlight, and will likely come with plenty of anticipation as players await their return to Albion.

While this showcase is poised to focus primarily on games, there’s always a chance Microsoft will spill some beans on the console itself. We could catch a glimpse at the user interface, controller and perhaps even a release date for later this year.

We'll be reporting on next week's Xbox Series X news as it happens

