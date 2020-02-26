Xbox Series X Quick Resume feature is even better than we thought

The Xbox Series X multitasking feature Quick Resume looks to be one of those small improvements that have a big impact on removing barriers to play.

Highlighted by Microsoft this week, the idea is that the console can preserve save states for multiple games installed on the system, making it easier to easily switch between them.

Today we’re learning a little more about Quick Resume, and it’s going to be even more useful than previously envisioned.

Speaking on his Major Nelson Radio podcast, Xbox Live chief Larry Hyrb revealed those game states will still be saved, even if you have to reboot the console.

He said (via Game Revolution): “I was playing it and switching back and forth real seamlessly and quickly between games, but then I had to reboot because I had a system update. And then I went back to the game and went right back to it. So it survives a reboot!”

This feature will be useful in those unforeseen circumstances when gamers have to interrupt their play to reboot the console, and perhaps even if the console experiences an unscheduled shutdown.

Microsoft revealed the details regarding Quick Resume, and a while lot more, on Monday, explaining it as enabling gamers “to continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens.”

Elsewhere, on the podcast, Microsoft’s director of Xbox program management, Jason Ronald introduced the potential for the new console to include super-immersive audio ray tracing, such as we’ve seen from Nvidia in VR environments.

“With the introduction of hardware accelerated ray tracing with the Xbox series X, we’re actually able to enable a whole new set of scenarios, whether that’s more realistic lighting, better reflections, we can even use it for things like spatial audio and have ray traced audio,” Ronald said.

