Xbox Series X release date was officially revealed – and then not

Microsoft has seeming revealed the Xbox Series X will go on sale on or around November 26 this year, finally giving gamers a date to circle (in pencil) in the calendar.

After promising a release ‘this Holiday season’ for months now, Microsoft launched a new website for the console, which initially promised the console was “Coming Thanksgiving 2020.”

Now the website has reverted to “Coming Holiday 2020” again, so it seems Microsoft may have backtracked somewhat. Was it a mistake? Was it something Microsoft was deliberately keeping under wraps? We just don’t know.

Thanksgiving in the United States is always on the last Thursday in November, and this year it falls on November 26. Whether Microsoft is referring to the date itself, or the general period remains to be seen.

It would be quite surprising if Microsoft released the console on a day when stores are closed until the evening, ahead of the start of the Black Friday sales. Microsoft going head-to-head with the biggest shopping event of the year seems unlikely on the face of it.

Be that as it may, Microsoft’s actions (deliberate or not) will certainly steal some thunder from Sony on the PS5’s big launch day. A couple of days ago, Microsoft revealed a raft of specs for the next-generation console, which will shape the gaming landscape for years to come.

If you missed out, here’s the full list of technical specifications for the Xbox Series X:

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size 360.45 mm2

Process 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

