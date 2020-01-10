Xbox Series X won’t have exclusive launch games, but don’t panic

The era of exclusive launch titles for a new games console might be coming to an end. Microsoft says the forthcoming Xbox Series X won’t be loaded with titles that can only be played on the platform.

Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios says it’ll be at least a year following release that we’ll see the first exclusive Series X games.

Speaking to MVC, Booty says that Xbox One gamers will be able to join the party on any brand new games that arrive alongside the Series X.

He said: “As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices. We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

While that PC-like approach is great news for gamers who see plenty of life in the Xbox One series of consoles, that doesn’t mean Microsoft is ignoring the potential of its new system for the sake of democratic gaming parity.

Booty added: “Our approach is to pick one or two IP that we’re going to focus on and make sure that they’re there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features. And for us that’s going to be Halo Infinite, which is a big opportunity.

“It’s the first time in over 15 years that we’ll have a Halo title launching in sync with a new console. And that team is definitely going to be doing things to take advantage of [Series X].”

