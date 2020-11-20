Xbox Series X controller support for iPhone and iPad on the way

The brand new Xbox Series X/S wireless controller will be compatible with Apple’s iPhone and iPad thanks to a future update.

In a post on the Apple support site, the company said it is working with Microsoft to bring compatibility, alongside other controllers in the range.

“Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update,” the post reads.

Support for the new controller will join the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708), Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the accessibility-themed Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Once the new controller is added to the list, Xbox Series X/S gamers will be able to use the Xbox app to play games remotely, while also controlling the forthcoming xCloud web app that gives cloud-based access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It would also be useable with many App Store based games.

One week ago, we learned iPhone support for the PS5’s DualSense controller might also be imminent, joining the current DualShock 4 controller.

The first iOS 14.3 beta contains theoretical support for the new DualSense controller, for both wired and wireless connections. However, this is only the first developer beta of the operating system, so it’s highly likely this feature will be enabled as iOS 14.3 moves towards a consumer release – likely before the end of the year.

iPhone and iPad owners can currently enjoy Remote Play on the PS5, but only via the existing DualShock 4 controller. So, the inclusion of the DualSense controller would offer a much better experience for iOS and iPadOS devices owners. It could also mean DualSense, like DualShock 4, could be used to play regular App Store games.

