Xbox Series X and Xbox Lockhart to be revealed next month according to new report

The latest rumours regarding Microsoft’s new consoles suggest that not one, but two new Xbox consoles are going to be unveiled in May. Here’s everything we know so far…

According to a new report from Windows Central, the Xbox Lockhart will shown off alongside the Xbox Series X in May – and may be titled the Xbox Series S.

We’ve already seen the Xbox Series X specs sheet and it’s pretty impressive. So, it’s not a huge surprise to hear that Microsoft could be offering a cheaper, entry-level version of their console. It’s more appealing price-point could lure in a few customers who are daunted by the (likely large) price tags of the Series X and the PS5.

The Series S, or ‘Lockhart’ is rumoured to be a four teraflop entry-level console for the next generation, effectively taking the place of the Xbox One S in this generation.

Four teraflops doesn’t sound like a lot when you consider the 12 teraflops packed into the Xbox Series X, but it’s still pretty powerful – bear in mind the current Xbox One has just 1.3 teraflops of computing power and still loads up some pretty impressive gaming experiences.

Rumours have also suggested that the May launch event could be accompanied by some sneaky looks at the new games headed for the next generation of Microsoft consoles. In particular, rumours of a Fable reboot rumble on and there are lots and lots of fans who would love to see the franchise revisited.

Halo Infinite is another title that fans would be eager to see revealed at the rumoured May event, and it’s much more concrete than the possible appearance of a Fable reboot. For now, Xbox fans will have to bide their time and wait, but hopefully we’ll know more next month…

