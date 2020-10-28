Xbox Series S Unboxing: Our first look at the dinky next-gen console

We’ve managed to get our mitts on the Xbox Series S, and while Microsoft has asked us not to share any details on the next-gen console’s performance and games just yet, we have been able to take some photos.

The Xbox Series S comes in a pretty compact box. As you can see, the box emphasises next-gen features such as 120fps performance and the Xbox Velocity Architecture, which enables the likes of Quick Resume, Ray Tracing and speedy loading times. There’s also a cheeky mention of Games Pass on the rear as Microsoft looks keen to promote its Netflix-style subscription service.

Open up the Xbox Series S box and you’ll find the console itself, an Xbox controller (and required batteries), power cable and HDMI cable. That’s everything you need to get it up and running with your TV.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Series S when lifting it from the packaging is how incredibly small it is. I’ve seen hardback books that are roughly around the same size. Microsoft claims its dimensions are 275 x 151 x 63.5mm, making it the smallest Xbox yet.

I put my Nintendo Switch Lite on top of the Xbox Series S for comparison, just so you can see how tiny the the new console is. I also compared it to the Xbox One S. It’s an absolute marvel that the next-gen console is far more compact than its predecessor, despite packing in more powerful specs.

Being both rectangular and small, it’s very easy to find a place for it in your entertainment setup, which may not be the case for the PS5 or Xbox Series X. With the fans expelling hot air out the top (where the black circle is) you’ll probably want to make sure you don’t squeeze it tightly into a cabinet though.

You’ll notice there’s a USB-A port and a syncing button (for connecting wireless gadgets) on the front of the console. Of course, there’s no disk drive to be found here. Turn the Xbox around, and you’ll see a large selection of ports for Ethernet, 2x USB, HDMI and a slot for storage expansion which you may well want to take advantage of considering the Series S only comes with a 512GB SSD.

There’s not much else I’m allowed to say about the Xbox Series S at this point, but keep an eye on Trusted Reviews in the coming days as we’ll shortly be publishing our full review and verdict.

