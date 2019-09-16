Xbox Scarlett will feature “dedicated ray tracing hardware” according to Gears 5 dev

Gears 5 was a triumphant technical showcase for Xbox One, and The Coalition has provided a glimpse of what the franchises’ future might hold in terms of visual techniques.

Speaking to Gamespot, Gears 5 technical director Colin Penty confirmed that Project Scarlett will feature dedicated ray tracing hardware built into the system, a feature also planned for PS5.

Xbox 2 was already confirmed to support ray tracing alongside the potential of 8K resolutions and 120fps performance, although we imagine that’ll be the high ceiling as opposed to a standard across all games. Penty’s comments simply provided a fuller idea of what to expect.

“We don’t have anything to announce right now in terms of Gears with the new hardware,” he said, coming across as expectantly gun shy with no concrete specs out in the wild right now.

However, he did seem incredibly excited about the potential of Microsoft’s upcoming hardware and what it could bring to gaming experiences, “but I’m definitely super excited about what the new hardware could do. Having dedicated ray-tracing hardware is huge.”

Codenamed Project Scarlett, Xbox 2 was first unveiled at E3 2019 with features such as ray tracing, 8k resolutions and full backwards compatibility for your existing library both physical and digital. Yep, it’s disc-based console, so you can relax on that front.

Alongside the PS5, it’s due to launch in Holiday 2020, bringing in the age of another console war. We imagine it will be more about improved loading times, greater visual fidelity and a more cohesive ecosystem for each platform rather than truly stunning changes.

Gears 5 is one of the only major Xbox One exclusives to launch this year, so it’s a miracle it’s exceptional, earning 4/5 in our review: ‘The Coalition’s mark has finally been made, and it’s one that focuses on narrative importance alongside bright, energetic mechanics that show Gears of War can happily stand alongside this generation’s other blockbusters without fear.’

