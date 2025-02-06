Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Getting your Xbox fixed in the UK just got way easier

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft and UK electronics store Currys has announced a partnership enabling Xbox owners to bring their stricken consoles in for repair.

The partnership sees Currys – which already offers Surface repairs – become the first ever Xbox Authorised Service Provider in the UK and Ireland. And, it doesn’t matter whether you bought your console at Currys or not.

Gamers will be able to bring their Xbox Series X or Series S console (both in and out of warranty) into store for repair. While the press release doesn’t mention the Xbox One explicitly, we’re checking with Currys whether that’s part of the partnership. It’s all part of Currys’ efforts to tackle electronic waste.

“This is good news for players, opening up a huge network to get their tech fixed; it’s good news for Currys, helping to change the consumer relationship with tech for the better; and it’s good news for the planet, and the battle to combat the UK’s e-waste crisis,” says Currys COO Lindsay Haselhurst in a press release.

Previously, UK gamers had had to send their console into Microsoft for repair, or trust it with a third-party repair service. This gives users an easy option, whether it’s dropping it off at Currys on the way home from work, or at the weekend.

No news yet on the turnaround times to have a repair carried out by the retail park giant, but we’ve asked the question.

Microsoft has already made some decent steps to improve the sustainability of its games consoles. The company recently teamed up with iFixit to offer genuine parts for Xbox repairs, while the network of uBreakiFix repair stores in the United States now offers in-person repairs.

