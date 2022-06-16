Xbox PC app update helps you avoid download disappointments

Microsoft has updated the Xbox app for Windows, which should help gamers discover how well games will perform on their PC before downloading.

The new Game Performance Fit Indicator does a quick reccy on your computer’s specs and will let you know whether similar gaming laptops and desktop PCs have been able to handle some of the best Xbox games.

It’ll save you digging around for minimum specs and help you avoid the disappointment of spending ages downloading the game, only for your PC to choke when it can’t handle the demands.

If similar PCs haven’t been able to handle the game, Microsoft will offer up the details on what’s actually required. Perhaps you’ll need one of the best graphics cards?

“Now the app compares the game’s performance on PCs with similar specs to yours, to show a prediction of how well we expect the game to run. If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you’ll be able to view the game’s system requirements to get more details on what you need to run the game,” Microsoft writes in an Xbox Wire post.

“As we continue to learn about the performance of a game on similar PCs, you may not see a performance check for every game (especially recently added games) until we have enough information to share a recommendation. Keep checking back!”

It’ll be a handy feature for those playing Xbox games on PC. Xbox gamers, of course, know what their console is capable of running, but given the immense range of PCs out there, this will add some clarity.

Elsewhere, the June updates include some improvements when navigating the app. The sidebar now shows everything you need, from your library, to cloud available titles, and installed games.